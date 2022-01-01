Spencer Pratt labels Lisa Kudrow 'one of the rudest humans'

Spencer Pratt has claimed Lisa Kudrow is one of the "worst humans" he's ever met.

Last week, a fan asked the reality TV star to name the "worst" celebrity he has encountered, and soon after, he went on a rant about the Friends actress on TikTok.

"Oh, that's easy - Phoebe from Friends," he said, referring to Lisa's iconic character, Phoebe Buffay. "Hands down one of the worst humans I've ever come in contact with. By far."

Following further questions, Spencer returned to the site on Saturday to detail a conversation he and his wife Heidi Montag allegedly had with Lisa at a party in Malibu, California back in 2009.

"Heidi and I were invited to our first elite A-list party. It was clear when we got there, no one wanted us there. It was almost like we were filming for (hidden camera show) Punk'd and a camera was going to pop up, but Heidi and I didn't care as there was delicious food and an open bar," he recalled. "As we were sitting there consuming a little caviar, Phoebe (Lisa) approaches, which was a little shocking as no one had spoken to us at all at the party."

Spencer then claimed that Lisa told Heidi that she needs to "get away from me as fast as possible because I'm going to murder (her)" and that he had "the eyes of a serial killer".

The Hills personality went on to claim that he was baffled by the apparent encounter.

"Maybe this is a bit, a skit - maybe this is a hidden camera party and why we were invited to this elite party - but no laughs," the 39-year-old remembered thinking. "She just walks away, and that right there was the rudest moment I've ever encountered with a human being."

A representative for Lisa has not yet commented on Spencer's claims.

However, Bethenny Frankel teased that she also had a "crazy" experience with the actress.

"That's crazy. She was on my talk show and I had a crazy experience also," the businesswoman commented on Spencer's post.