Jordana Brewster and Mason Morfit wed

Jordana Brewster tied the knot with Mason Morfit over the weekend.

The couple wed in a ceremony in California, with the Fast & Furious actress wearing a fitted white gown with an embroidered corset and floor-length veil, while investment firm CEO Mason sported a tuxedo, white shirt, and bow tie.

A fleet of cars from the motor movie franchise were present at the nuptials, along with many of Jordana's co-stars, including Vin Diesel, Ludacris, and late actor Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow.

Meadow took to Instagram to congratulate her “sister Jordana @jordanabrewster & Mason @gmmorfit. The most beautiful celebration of love”.

Captioning a video of herself dancing, the 23-year-old continued: “I clearly had a blast. I love you so so much. Family forever.”

In his post-wedding Instagram moment, Ludacris shared a photo of himself, Vin and Meadow together. He captioned the photo, “My brother @paulwalker is smiling down from heaven. His daughter @meadowwalker is EVERYTHING the world created her to be. Legacy lives on.”

Paparazzi first spotted 42-year-old Jordana and Mason together in 2020, holding hands in Santa Monica. Nearly one year later, the actress penned an essay for Glamour detailing that the pair had met four years earlier, when they were each married to their previous partners.

In September 2021, Jordana revealed that she was engaged.

Jordana was previously married to producer Andrew Form, whom she shares two children with - Julian, eight, and six-year-old Rowan.