Chadwick Boseman's wife accepts posthumous Emmy on late actor's behalf

Taylor Simone Ledward Boseman accepted an Emmy on behalf of her late husband Chadwick Boseman over the weekend.



During the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday, Black Panther star Chadwick was posthumously awarded the Emmy for Outstanding Character Voice-Over for his role in the animated Disney+ and Marvel series What If…?.



Chadwick - who voiced Star-Lord T’Challa in the show - died in August 2020 of colon cancer at the age of 43.



As she accepted the award, Taylor said of her husband’s nomination: “When I learned Chad was nominated, I started thinking of everything that was going on in the world and our world and being so in awe of his commitment and dedication and what a beautiful moment that one of the last things he would work on was something so important to him and to the world but also something new. You can’t understand your purpose unless you ask what if?



“What if the universe is conspiring in my favour? What if it’s me?”



She added: “Chad would be so honoured and I am honoured on his behalf.”



The 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards were held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.