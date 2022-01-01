Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa 'almost broke up' over getting lost on hike

Kate Hudson told her social media followers on Sunday that she and fiancé Danny Fujikawa got lost on a hike which nearly led to their breakup.

Next to a video uploaded to Instagram, the Fool’s Gold star wrote: “Ever been on a hike where you got lost, lasted an entire day in the scorching heat, rationing water and almost ended a relationship? We have."

Addressing 36-year-old Danny, Kate said in the clip: “Honey, the fight was on another level. We got lost. We had no idea where we were.

“We like … scaled rocks. I almost threw my ring into the water and said ‘we’re over!’”

Luckily the pair, who are parents to three-year-old daughter Rani, managed to make up.

“And now we’re back,” Kate, 43, shared.