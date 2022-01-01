NEWS

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa 'almost broke up' over getting lost on hike

5 h
Newsdesk

Share with:

Kate Hudson told her social media followers on Sunday that she and fiancé Danny Fujikawa got lost on a hike which nearly led to their breakup.

Next to a video uploaded to Instagram, the Fool’s Gold star wrote: “Ever been on a hike where you got lost, lasted an entire day in the scorching heat, rationing water and almost ended a relationship? We have."

Addressing 36-year-old Danny, Kate said in the clip: “Honey, the fight was on another level. We got lost. We had no idea where we were.

“We like … scaled rocks. I almost threw my ring into the water and said ‘we’re over!’”

Luckily the pair, who are parents to three-year-old daughter Rani, managed to make up.

“And now we’re back,” Kate, 43, shared.

LATEST NEWS