Maude Apatow was saddened by 'nepotism baby' claims

Maude Apatow was saddened when she was first labelled as a "nepotism baby" online.

The rising star, the eldest daughter of filmmaker Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann, is carving out a name for herself in Hollywood following her performance as Lexi Howard in the HBO drama series Euphoria.

But in a new interview for Porter magazine, Maude was asked about how she felt about being branded by social media followers as someone who has more advantages due to family connections.

"At first I was sad," she recalled, noting that she wanted to be judged on her ability. "I try not to let it get to me because I obviously understand that I'm in such a lucky position. A lot of people (in a similar position) have proven themselves over the years, so I've got to keep going and make good work. It's so early in my career, I don't have much to show yet, but hopefully one day I'll be really proud of the stuff I've done by myself."

Among Maude's upcoming projects is voicing Justine in the TV series Pantheon.

And while she enjoys acting, she also wants to develop as a writer.

"My dad always told me acting is tough because you never know what's going to come next. He always encouraged me to write," the 24-year-old continued. "You can shoot a movie and really hope it will work, but you don't know how they're gonna edit it. To not have any control of that is scary sometimes, so I try to do other things."