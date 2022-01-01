Xochitl Gomez reveals Patrick Stewart advice on Doctor Strange 2 set

Xochitl Gomez will "carry on" Sir Patrick Stewart's advice from 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'.

The 16-year-old actress - who played America Chavez in the hit Marvel blockbuster - was grateful for the opportunity to star alongside the 'X-Men' legend as he made a crossover appearance in the movie reprising the role of Professor Charles Xavier.

Reflecting on the experience for Colliders Ladies Night, she said: "Patrick Stewart gave me great advice, and it's something that I will like carry on with me because it was just something that I know I needed when I first came in…

"He was like, you know, just make sure to pay it forward, and you know, be very welcoming to newer people…

"His main thing was that like, sometimes you never know, the person who's in front of you might be the hugest star, and you don't even know it."

Gomez admitted his tip "really hit her", and she wants to be "available" for anyone who might need her during her acting career.

She added: "And I'm like, yeah, I mean, it's always important to just be kind to everyone and, you know, treat everyone with kindness and respect people.

"And it just really hit me that it was like, yeah, whoever is coming into this and joining it, I really, I want to make sure that I reach out and let them know that I'm - you want to grab coffee? I'm, I'm available."

Meanwhile, the teen star previously teased that there's a lot more to come from her character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

She said: "I mean, I haven't got told anything yet.

"But obviously there's a lot more to America. I think we've only seen a brief introduction to America, and I'm very proud of how she's been received and that people love her and want to see more of her.

"And it just really warms my heart, because I feel like she's got lots of backstory that's just kind of waiting to be told, and she's got more to discover about herself and her powers."