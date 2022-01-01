Meghan, Duchess of Sussex delivers first speech in U.K. in two years

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex told the audience it was "very nice to be back in the U.K." as she gave her first speech in England in two years.

The actress-turned-royal took to the stage at Bridgewater Hall in Manchester, England to declare the One Young World Summit officially open on Monday.

In her speech, her first in the U.K. since March 2020, Meghan told the 2,300 delegates that it was "very nice to be back in the U.K." and back at One Young World, for which she has been a counsellor since 2014.

She admitted that she was "overwhelmed" when she first attended the summit and wondered if she deserved to be there as "the girl from Suits".

"I was invited to pull up a seat at the table," she said. "I was so overwhelmed by this experience, I think I even saved my little paper place card that said my name on it. Just proof - proof that I was there, proof that I belonged, because the truth was, I wasn't sure that I belonged. I was so nervous, I doubted myself and I wondered if I was good enough to even be there. What I was doing in the world, albeit important and meaningful as far as I saw it, was it deserving to have a seat at this table? But One Young World saw me what I wanted to see fully in myself."

The 41-year-old added that she was thrilled to have her husband, Prince Harry, by her side at this year's summit.

"One Young World has been an integral part of my life for so many years before I met him so to meet again here, on U.K. soil, with him by my side, makes it all feel full circle," she shared.

Harry and Meghan, who share two children, announced they were stepping back as working members of the royal family in January 2020 and relocated to California.

During their visit to the U.K. and Europe, they will celebrate the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany and attend the WellChild Awards in London.