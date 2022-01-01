Bethenny Frankel recalls 'crazy experience' with Lisa Kudrow on talk show

Bethenny Frankel has recalled the "crazy" encounter she had with Lisa Kudrow on her talk show.

Over the weekend, Spencer Pratt went on a rant on TikTok about the Friends actress, claiming she was rude and told him he had "the eyes of a serial killer" at a party in 2009. In response to the post, Bethenny wrote, "That's crazy. She was on my talk show and I had a crazy experience also."

Following questions from fans, the businesswoman posted a TikTok on Monday in which she detailed her "Phoebe story" - referring to Lisa's iconic character, Phoebe Buffay, while filming her talk show. Titled Bethenny, the daytime programme ran for almost a year starting in 2013.

"(Lisa) stood out as the person who wanted to be there least of anybody the entire run. It was like I walked up to her at the supermarket to interview her, and she would be like, 'What? You're coming up to me in the frozen food section', but it was on a talk show set," she remembered. "I basically just was asking her very basic normal questions, and you could tell that she just didn't want to be there, which does make two of us."

Bethenny went on to insist that she believes Lisa is a "lovely person" and "wonderful actress".

"I'm by no means getting into anything with her or piling onto anything with Spencer," the 51-year-old continued. "I just saw his comment, and it was funny because (this was a) weird random memory for me to have, just a very, very memorable moment with her on my talk show. Because she didn't want to be interviewed, which does get in the way of an interview."

A representative for Lisa, 59, has not yet commented on Bethenny or Spencer's claims.