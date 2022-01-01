Colin Farrell commends 'discourse' over cancel culture

Colin Farrell praised the "discourse" surrounding cancel culture at the press conference for The Banshees of Inisherin on Monday.

While promoting his upcoming film at the Venice Film Festival, the Irish actor related the project's themes to call-out culture, a form of ostracism in which an individual is thrust out of social or professional settings as a result of their behaviour or public comments.

The Banshees of Inisherin follows lifelong friends Pádraic, portrayed by Colin, and Colm, as played by Brendan Gleeson, who live on a fictional island off the west coast of Ireland during the civil war.

Enthusiastically describing the film as a counter to the "information age" and "cancel culture", Colin asserted that "when push comes to shove we will always return to good chats".

"It's like the people who don't believe in God until they've overdosed on a drug... Conversation, sharing thoughts and feelings with each other... It's a world that is so quick to pull the trigger of judgment on each other, we're so quick to cancel now with cancel culture and all these kinds of things," the 46-year-old stated. "But to actually have discourse, to have conversation, to exchange ideas in a way that is as open to your opinion being changed as it is to your opinion being shared. That's a gorgeous thing. I don't think that'll ever die even if it's been supplanted by a little technology."

Directed by Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin also stars Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan.

The film received a 13-minute standing ovation after its premiere in Venice on Monday night - the longest round of applause during the festival so far.

The black comedy-drama is set to be released in cinemas on 21 October.