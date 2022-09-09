Home Alone In Concert to tour the UK this Christmas

'Home Alone' will be brought to life in concert this Christmas.



The iconic festive family film is to be revived with 'Home Alone In Concert' which is to tour in the UK for the first time accompanied by a live orchestra.



'Home Alone In Concert' will feature the film's beloved score, composed by the legendary John Williams, that will be performed live to picture by the orchestra.



The tour will begin at Manchester Opera House on November 27 before calling at Birmingham and Glasgow and finishing at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on 19 December.



'Home Alone' was released in 1990 and stars Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister, an eight-year-old boy who accidentally gets left behind when his family leaves for a Christmas vacation and is forced to defend his home from two bungling thieves (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern).



The movie also stars Catherine O'Hara and John Candy and was nominated for Academy Awards for Best Original Score and Best Original Song ('Somewhere in My Memory'). It remains a festive favourite more than three decades after it hit cinemas.



Tickets for the shows will go on sale on Friday (09.09.22) from 10am.



'Home Alone In Concert' tour dates:



27th November – Manchester Opera House



12th December – Birmingham Symphony Hall



15th December – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall



19th December – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall