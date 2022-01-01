Meghan, Duchess of Sussex felt like 'ugly duckling' growing up

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has revealed that she felt like the "ugly duckling" growing up.



While reflecting on her childhood in an interview for her Archetypes podcast, the royal insisted to guest Mindy Kaling that she was not "the pretty one" at her school.



"Oh, God, no," Meghan declared, to which Mindy responded: "What? That is news to me."



"Ugly Duckling," the former Suits actress continued. "Look, maybe not a conventional beauty. Now, maybe that would be seen as beautiful, but massive frizzy curly hair and a huge gap in my teeth. I was the smart one forever and ever and ever and ever, and then just sort of grew up."



The Mindy Project star went on to explain that she was stunned to learn of Meghan's revelation.



"I want to say this is a revelation to me because I went through life being like, 'OK, well Meghan Markle was like that one nice hot girl who has her head screwed on right, because her mom's probably like really cool,' but knowing that you were not that is news to me, probably news to people listening to this," the 43-year-old shared.



Elsewhere in the conversation, Meghan admitted that she was often lonely at high school.



"It was really hard... I never had anyone to sit with at lunch. I was always a little bit of a loner and really shy, and didn't know where I fit in," she explained. "I was like, 'I'll become the president of the multicultural club and the president of sophomore class and the president of this and French club', and by doing that, I had meetings at lunchtime."