Megan Hilty's sister, brother-in-law and niece die in plane crash

Smash actress Megan Hilty’s sister Lauren Hilty, brother-in-law Ross Mickel and niece Remy have died in a plane crash.



On 6 September, the United States Coast Guard confirmed that 10 passengers and crew had died after a sea plane crashed two days earlier in the water in Mutiny Bay off Whidbey Island, Washington State. The plane was flying from Friday Harbour in San Juan to Renton Municipal Airport in Washington.



Three of the passengers onboard included Lauren, her husband Ross and their daughter Remy Mickel, E! News reports.



After the crash, Ross’ family released a statement to KING 5 on the couple’s death and confirmed that Lauren was pregnant at the time.



“We are deeply saddened and beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved Ross Mickel, Lauren Hilty, Remy and their unborn baby boy, Luca,” the statement read. “Our collective grief is unimaginable. They were a bright and shining light in the lives of everyone who knew them.



“Although their time with us was too short, we will carry their legacy forward.”



The family also thanked first responders and private citizens who participated in search and rescue efforts following the crash.



“The enormous outpouring and support we have received from our friends, family, and the public has been overwhelming,” they said. “Our hearts go out to the families and friends of those who also lost loved ones on-board. At this difficult time, we are requesting that our privacy be respected as we grieve the loss of our family members.”