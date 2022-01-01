Whoopi Goldberg slams racist Rings of Power and House of the Dragon critics

Whoopi Goldberg has criticised fantasy fans who took issue with the diverse cast of hot new shows The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and House of the Dragon.

During The View’s latest season premiere, host Whoopi hit back at racist criticism of HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon and Amazon’s The Rings of Power, a prequel to The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

Both series include racially diverse characters in fantasy universes originally created for different stories.

Some fans have criticised showrunners of being “too woke” in their casting choices for the new shows. Whoopi addressed these comments, saying the two fantasy shows “are not real”, and “there are no dragons, there are no hobbits”.

She continued: “Are you telling me Black people can’t be fake people, too? I don’t know if there’s, like, a hobbit club, I don’t know if there are gonna be protests. But people: What is wrong with y’all?”

Co-host Sunny Hostin added: “What I think is fascinating is like, dragons are OK, fire-breathing dragons, and people with white hair that are born like that when they’re little, and violet eyes, but the Black people in it is just a bridge too far for these folks.”

“All of y’all who have problems because there are Black hobbits? Get a job!" Whoopi clapped back. “Get a job! Go find yourself, because you are focused on the wrong stuff.”