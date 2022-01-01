Josh Groban to star in Sweeney Todd Broadway revival

Josh Groban has been cast as the title character in Sweeney Todd’s Broadway revival.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is coming back to Broadway as a stage musical in March 2023, Billboard reports.

Producers announced on Tuesday that the Grammy nominee would lead as Sweeney Todd. Josh shared an initial poster for the musical comeback on his Instagram, captioning his post, “Attend The Tale”.

The musical follows a murderer who works as a barber in 1800s London, teaming up with baker Mrs Lovett to hide the bodies of his victims. Annaleigh Ashford has joined as Mrs Lovett.

Hamilton director Thomas Kail and co-producer Jeffrey Seller are overseeing the project, set for previews beginning on 26 February and an official opening on 23 March at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

Alex Lacamoire has signed on as music supervisor and Steven Hoggett will choreograph. The production will include a 26-person orchestra, which hasn’t occurred since Sweeney Todd’s debut in 1979.

In 2007, Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter led an all-star cast in a big screen version of the tale, directed by Tim Burton.