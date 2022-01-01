Florence Pugh gushes over Don't Worry Darling cast amid rumoured feud

Florence Pugh has offered a "massive congratulations" to the cast of Don't Worry Darling amid a rumoured feud with director Olivia Wilde.

The press tour for the new film has been overshadowed by reported tension between Pugh and Wilde, with all eyes on the pair at the premiere of the film at the Venice Film Festival on Monday.

Despite the drama, Pugh took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a heartfelt message directed at the entire cast and crew of the production.

"I'm still taking it all in! Qwoaaar. What a moment this was? A massive congratulations to everyone standing on that carpet. We premiered in Venice! A huge wonderful win in itself," she captioned a snap of herself standing alongside co-stars Gemma Chan, Harry Styles, Sydney Chandler, Wilde, Chris Pine, and Nick Kroll. "I'd never been to Venice Film Festival before... It was mega! The crowds! The cheers! The energy was incredible. And to all the cast and crew as well who helped to make this movie, thank you for all of your hard work. We genuinely wouldn't have been there without your talent and we appreciate it hugely."

To conclude her post, Pugh singled out Pine for the way he stopped and took snaps of her using a disposable camera at the event.

"I also just can't help but post how bloody cute and hilarious Chris Pine is for being the no.1 photographer, getting down on white, pressed trousered knees for angles... now that's dedication. Love you Chrissy," the star added.

Neither Pugh nor Wilde has directed commented on the feud speculation, though the Booksmart filmmaker called the 26-year-old "amazing" during a recent press conference.

Don't Worry Darling, which follows a housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community, is set to hit U.S. cinemas on 23 September.