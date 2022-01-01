Jane Fonda feeling 'stronger than she has in years' following cancer diagnosis

Jane Fonda has assured fans that she is feeling "stronger than (she) has in years" as she battles cancer.

The 84-year-old actress announced via Instagram on Friday that she has been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of cancer that develops in the lymphatic system, and is undergoing chemotherapy.

Jane shared a health update on her official blog on Tuesday, and as part of the message, extended her "heartfelt thanks" to those who had sent her well-wishes.

"Since last week, so many people have written to me or posted that they have had this type of cancer and have been cancer-free for many decades," she wrote. "Well, I’ll soon be 85 so I won’t have to worry about 'many decades.' One will do just fine.

"Many have asked how I am feeling. Well today, about three weeks from my first chemo session, I must tell you that I feel stronger than I have in years. The doctor told me the best antidote to the tiredness that chemotherapy can cause is to move. Walk. And I have been walking. Very early before the record heat kicks in. Also working out."

The activist shared a video of her doing squats with an exercise ball placed between her back and a wall.

Jane reiterated that she has "a very treatable cancer" and reminded her fans that she had successfully battled breast cancer in the past "and I will do so again".

The Grace and Frankie star also wrote that she has been "deeply moved and uplifted" by the messages she has received and concluded her post by thanking her fans "from the bottom of my heart".