Courteney Cox jokes 'old Kanye thought Friends was funny' after rapper takes aim at show

Courteney Cox has laughed off Kanye West's recent criticism of Friends.



Us Weekly reports that in a since-deleted Instagram post, the rapper called the genre-defining sitcom “not funny”.



While addressing posts that have come from his official accounts not written by him, he singled out one that tweeted about Friends - saying that while he didn’t write the tweet, he “wishes” he did.



Friends star Courteney, who played Monica Geller for the show's 10-year run, responded with a reaction video posted to her Instagram account.



In the video, the 58-year-old is shown listening to Kanye’s song Heartless as she scrolls past his post. The video ends with Courteney turning off the music and walking away.



The actress captioned her video: “I bet the old Kayne thought Friends was funny.”