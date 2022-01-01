Anna Kendrick suffered emotional and psychological abuse in recent relationship

Anna Kendrick opened up about her experience with an abusive relationship in a new interview.

While speaking to People about her new movie Alice, Darling, the Pitch Perfect star spoke about her connection to character Alice.

The upcoming thriller is directed by Mary Nighy, daughter of Bill Nighy, and stars Anna as the titular character, a woman trapped in an abusive relationship who becomes the unwitting participant in an intervention staged by two close friends.

“I was coming out of a personal experience with emotional abuse and psychological abuse,” Anna recalled to People of the time she was sent the film’s script. “I think my rep sent it to me because he knew what I’d been dealing with and sent it along. Because he was like, ‘This sort of speaks to everything that you’ve been talking to me about.’”

She added: “It felt really distinct in that I had, frankly, seen a lot of movies about abusive or toxic relationships, and it didn’t really look like what was happening to me. It kind of helped me normalise and minimise what was happening to me, because I thought, ‘Well, if I was in an abusive relationship, it would look like that.’”

The 37-year-old actress further revealed that her experience on set was therapeutic.

“Like so many things in life, I think the piece that was most therapeutic was actually building relationships with these collaborators and sharing our personal histories with each other, and then creating this thing together,” she explained.

Alice, Darling, which marks Mary's big screen directorial debut, premieres at the Toronto Film Festival on 11 September.