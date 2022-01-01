Alexandra Daddario gets candid about marriage

Alexandra Daddario has shared details of married life with her husband Andrew Form.



While speaking to Women’s Health for a new interview, The White Lotus star gushed over her film producer husband Andrew, whom she wed in June this year.



“When I met Andrew, we just both knew (it was love)," she grinned.



While it’s not publicly known when they first met, the couple announced that they were in a relationship in May 2021 with a black-and-white photo of them together posted on Instagram.



In December, People reported that they were engaged.



Of their marriage, 36-year-old Alexandra said: “The wedding was wonderful; it felt a bit like an inevitable conclusion. So I feel really at peace.”



The wedding ceremony was held at Preservation Hall in New Orleans, according to Vogue. Andrew’s two children with ex-wife Jordana Brewster served as ring bearers and groomsmen, and guests followed a second line parade through the streets toward the reception at Bar Marilou.



During their wedding, Alexandra wore a gown designed by Danielle Frankel and Andrew, 53, wore a Brunello Cucinelli pinstripe suit.



Alexandra also described life after the wedding, saying chess is “our version of a night out at the club”.



She joked: “We’re gonna get a little wild, open a bottle of wine, and fight over chess… I’m a total monster.”