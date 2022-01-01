Hugh Jackman changed his approach to parenting after making The Son

Hugh Jackman changed his approach to parenting after shooting his new movie The Son.

In Florian Zeller's drama, The Greatest Showman actor plays Peter, whose life with his infant and new partner is upended when his ex-wife, played by Laura Dern, appears with their troubled teenage son Nicholas.

During a Venice Film Festival press conference on Wednesday, the Australian actor opened up about how his role changed his parenting strategy.

"For many, many years as a parent the job was to appear strong and dependable and never worried and I don't want to burden my children," he shared, reports Deadline. "But certainly since this movie I've changed my approach. I share my vulnerabilities more with my 17- and 22-year-old and I see their relief when I do."

Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness are parents Oscar, 22, and Ava, 17.

Elsewhere, the actor also spoke about how he tackles conversations with his children about mental health.

"The movie really does see how isolated, particularly around mental health issues, people get. There is a shame, there is a guilt, there is an intense desire to fix things," he said. "But realising our powerlessness, and I can relate to this as a parent, admitting and leading with that vulnerability leads to the possibility of really actually being able to understand and empathise with those people around you, to walk in their shoes and to have real honesty... Hopefully, the movie reminds us to never worry alone."

The Son, also starring Vanessa Kirby, received a 10-minute standing ovation when it premiered on Wednesday night.