Norman Reedus thought he was going to die over Walking Dead injury

Norman Reedus has opened up about the nasty injury he sustained while filming The Walking Dead earlier this year.



In March, a stunt Norman was performing for the zombie TV series went wrong, leaving him with a concussion. Filming for the eleventh and final series was put on pause while he recovered, and a body double was used in scenes where his face would not appear on screen.



During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 53-year-old spoke about the frightening incident.



"That whole ordeal for me personally was terrifying. I thought I was going to die," he confessed. “It was very serious. It was scary.



“I’ve been hit in the face and the head a million times. I’ve gone through car windows, but that one rung my bell.”



Norman revealed he had to undergo neurological tests to ensure nothing more serious came of the injury.



“I had a neurologist. I had all sorts of s**t,” he said. “I failed the light test… I had a security guard in the driveway, just in case.”



He further added that immediately after the accident, his mobility was so poor he “was holding onto the walls walking through the rooms. It was nuts”.



Norman eventually recovered and shot the final episode of The Walking Dead, set to premiere on 20 November.