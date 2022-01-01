Queen Elizabeth II dies

Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96.



The British monarch passed away at her Balmoral residence in Scotland with her family by her side on Thursday afternoon.



"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," a representative for Buckingham Palace stated.



Earlier, it was announced that the royal was "under medical supervision" because her doctors were "concerned" for her health.



The day before, The Queen postponed an online meeting of the Privy Council, during which new U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss would have taken her oath as First Lord of the Treasury, due to medical advice.



Truss and outgoing leader Boris Johnson met the monarch in Balmoral, in Aberdeenshire, on Tuesday as she formally accepted his resignation as Prime Minister and invited the former Foreign Secretary to form a government.



On 6 February this year, Her Majesty became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years as Queen, with the celebrations culminating in a series of events in June.



At the time of her death, she was the longest-reigning and longest-lived British monarch, the oldest and longest-serving incumbent head of state and the longest-serving female head of state in history. In addition to being Queen of England, she was also the Head of the Commonwealth nations.



Her first-born son Prince Charles, 73, is the heir to the British throne, followed by his son Prince William.



Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born on 21 April 1926 at her maternal grandfather's London house to her parents, the then-Duke and Duchess of York.



She was educated privately at home, and when she turned 18 in 1944, she insisted upon joining the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS), the women's branch of the British Army, during the Second World War.



Princess Elizabeth announced her engagement to Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark, as he was originally titled, on 9 July 1947 and they got married in London's Westminster Abbey on 20 November 1947, with him becoming Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. They went on to have two children - Charles, born in 1948, and Anne, born in 1950 - before she became Queen.



She was in Kenya when she was informed her father, King George VI, had died and she would ascend the throne on 6 February 1952, when she was only 25 years old. Her coronation took place at Westminster Abbey on 2 June 1953, when she was 27.



Winston Churchill was the British Prime Minister when she was crowned Queen, and throughout her reign, she held audiences with many British leaders including Harold Wilson, Margaret Thatcher, Tony Blair and Boris Johnson, while she has met 13 out of the last 14 sitting U.S. Presidents - from Harry Truman to Joe Biden, missing Lyndon B. Johnson.



The royals went on to have two further sons - Andrew, born in 1960, and Edward, born in 1964.



The Queen celebrated her Silver, Golden, and Diamond Jubilees in 1977, 2002, and 2012 respectively, and became the first British monarch to reach a Sapphire Jubilee in 2017 and Platinum Jubilee this year.



Her husband Prince Philip passed away at the age of 99 on 17 April 2021.



She is survived by her four children, eight grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.