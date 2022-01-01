World leaders pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Political leaders from around the world have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.



The royal, the longest-reigning monarch in British history and the world's oldest head of state, passed away at her Balmoral residence in Scotland with her family by her side on Thursday afternoon. She was 96.



Following the sad news, U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss issued a statement outside of Downing Street in London where she described The Queen's death as a "huge shock to the nation and the world".



"It's an extraordinary achievement to have presided with such dignity and grace for 70 years," she stated. "Her life of service stretched beyond most of our living memories. In return, she was loved and admired by the people in the United Kingdom and all around the world."



Meanwhile, former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the monarch "so timeless" and "so wonderful".



"This is our country's saddest day. In the hearts of every one of us, there is an ache at the passing of our Queen, a deep and personal sense of loss - far more intense, perhaps, than we expected," he wrote in a statement. "In these first grim moments since the news, I know that millions and millions of people have been pausing whatever they have been doing, to think about Queen Elizabeth, about the bright and shining light that has finally gone out."



Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron said her majesty "embodied the British nation's continuity and unity for over 70 years".



"I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century," he posted on Twitter.



And in his tribute, U.S. President Joe Biden claimed that The Queen "defined an era".



"In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her," he noted. "An enduring admiration for Queen Elizabeth II united people across the Commonwealth. The seven decades of her history-making reign bore witness to an age of unprecedented human advancement and the forward march of human dignity."



In addition, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remembered the royal's dedication to his nation.



"It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada's longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives - and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country's history," he posted.



The Queen is succeeded by her son, King Charles III.