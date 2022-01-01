Duke and Duchess of Sussex honour Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.



The royal, the longest-reigning monarch in British history and the world's oldest head of state, passed away at her Balmoral residence in Scotland with her family by her side on Thursday afternoon. She was 96.



On Thursday evening, the website for Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation was updated to display a tribute.



"In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022,” it reads.



Harry, the grandson of the monarch, and his wife have not yet issued an official statement.



Though it is believed the 37-year-old paid a visit to Balmoral today, as did his older brother Prince William.



William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge have not yet posted a tribute, aside from The Queen’s death notice.



However, their titles have been updated to The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge in the wake of the sad news.



It is expected they will be bestowed with the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles III at a later date.



The Queen celebrated her Silver, Golden, Diamond, and Sapphire Jubilees in 1977, 2002, 2012, and 2017, respectively, and became the first British monarch to reach a Platinum Jubilee this year.



Her husband, Prince Philip, passed away at the age of 99 in April 2021.



She is survived by her four children, eight grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.