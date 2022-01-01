Helen Mirren calls late Queen Elizabeth II the 'epitome of nobility'

Helen Mirren has paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The royal, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, passed away at her Balmoral residence in Scotland with her family by her side on Thursday afternoon. She was 96.

Following the sad news, Helen took to Twitter to remember the head of state, whom she won an Oscar for portraying in the 2006 film The Queen.

“I am proud to be an Elizabethan. We mourn a woman, who, with or without the crown, was the epitome of nobility,” she wrote alongside a portrait of the monarch.

A number of other stars have also offered tributes.

Victoria Beckham noted The Queen will be remembered for her “steadfast loyalty and service”, while Kris Jenner called her “one of the greatest leaders our world has ever seen”.

George Takei sent his condolences to the people of the U.K. and added, “There shall be none other like her”, and Jennifer Garner uploaded a photo of the royal and wrote, “What an elegant, incredible woman.”

Paris Hilton called The Queen “the original girl boss,” while Whoopi Goldberg reflected on the impact meeting the royal several years ago at an event had on her.

“I met Queen Elizabeth at The Royal Variety Performance of 2009. As she approached me, all i could think of was WTH?? I’m an American kid from the projects and I’m in the company of the Queen of England. I was in awe. Rest In Peace. God Save the King,” she posted.

Meanwhile, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling applauded The Queen’s commitment to the people of the U.K. and Commonwealth.

“Some may find the outpouring of British shock and grief at this moment quaint or odd, but millions felt affection and respect for the woman who uncomplainingly filled her constitutional role for seventy years,” the writer tweeted. “Most British people have never known another monarch, so she’s been a thread winding through all our lives. She did her duty by the country right up until her dying hours, and became an enduring, positive symbol of Britain all over the world. She’s earned her rest.”

The Queen is succeeded by her son, King Charles III.