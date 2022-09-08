Ana de Armas breaks down in tears as Blonde gets 14-minute standing ovation

Ana de Armas broke down in tears after her film 'Blonde' received a 14-minute standing ovation following its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in Italy.



The 'No Time to Die' star plays late movie icon Marilyn Monroe in the new movie about her life and it was screened for the first time at the festival on Thursday (08.09.22) and received a rapturous response from the audience who applauded for more than 10 minutes as the film's star wept.



According to Variety.com, Ana's co-star Adrien Brody - who plays Marilyn's third husband Arthur Miller - also shed a few tears as the cinema erupted in applause.



Ana spent nine months working with a voice coach in a bid to perfect Marilyn's accent, and she recently told The Times it was a tiring process.



She said: "It took me nine months of dialect coaching, and practicing and some ADR sessions [to get the accent right]. It was a big torture, so exhausting. My brain was fried."



After the trailer for the new movie was released, there was some criticism of Ana's accent online and the actress spoke out to defend her performance.



The actress - who only learned to speak English in 2015, said: " I feel like whether you're a Cuban or an American actress, anyone should feel the pressure. My job wasn't to imitate her. I was interested in her feelings, her journey, her insecurities, and her voice, in the sense that she didn't really have one."



The film is based on the novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates and is due for release on September 28.