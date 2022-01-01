BAFTA cancels Tea Party event following Queen Elizabeth II's death

BAFTA officials have cancelled their traditional pre-Emmys Tea Party event following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.



The British monarch passed away on Thursday at the age of 96 at her Balmoral estate in Scotland.



After news of her death broke, BAFTA officials released a statement cancelling their annual pre-Emmys party.



"In light of today's very sad news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the annual BAFTA TV Tea Party will no longer be taking place this weekend," the statement reads, reports Deadline. "We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen, whose close association with BAFTA spanned 50 years. Our thoughts are with BAFTA's President HRH The Duke of Cambridge and the Royal Family, to whom we offer our deepest sympathy."



The BAFTA TV Tea Party was due to take place on Saturday at The Maybourne Beverly Hills. The guest list included Alex Bornstein, James Cromwell, Kaitlyn Dever, Andrew Garfield, Melanie Lynskey, Himesh Patel, Christina Ricci, and J Smith Cameron.



BAFTA Los Angeles has hosted the TV Tea Party to celebrate the Emmy Awards since 2003, according to their website. The Primetime Emmy Awards are due to take place on Monday.



The Tea Party wasn't the only event scrapped in light of the monarch's death - the Canadian Consulate's Emmy party in Hollywood on Thursday was postponed "out of respect" for the news, as was the Mercury Music Prize ceremony in London.