Shia LaBeouf responds to Olivia Wilde insisting she 'replaced' him in Don't Worry Darling

Shia LaBeouf has once again addressed Olivia Wilde's claim that she "replaced" him before making her movie Don't Worry Darling.



The American Honey star was originally cast in Don't Worry Darling as the husband of Alice, played by Florence Pugh, but was later replaced by Harry Styles.



Wilde suggested that LaBeouf was fired from the production in an interview with Variety last month, and the actor responded by releasing text messages and a video from Wilde to prove that he quit the film due to a lack of rehearsal time with his co-stars.



The filmmaker addressed the video and text messages in an interview with Vanity Fair published on Thursday.



"This issue is so much more nuanced than can be explained in private texts released out of context," she said. "All I'll say is he was replaced, and there was no going forward with him."



The Hollywood Reporter released an interview with LaBeouf later on Thursday. In response to a question about Wilde's new comments, he simply said, "It is what it is - every blessing to her and her film."



In her interview, the Booksmart director wished LaBeouf "the best in his recovery", referring to the treatment he received after being accused of sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress by his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs.



The British singer sued LaBeouf over the allegations in December 2020 and the trial is scheduled to begin in April 2023.



During a recent appearance on Jon Bernthal's podcast, the actor said of the allegations: "I hurt that woman... I was a pleasure-seeking, selfish, self-centred, dishonest, inconsiderate, fearful human being."