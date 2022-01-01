Daniel Craig 'deeply saddened' by Queen Elizabeth II's death

Daniel Craig is "deeply saddened" by the death of Queen Elizabeth II.



The British actor, who famously starred alongside The Queen in a sketch for the 2012 London Olympics opening ceremony, issued a statement to the PA news agency after the monarch passed away on Thursday at the age of 96.



"I, like so many, was deeply saddened by the news today and my thoughts are with the royal family, those she loved and all those who loved her," he said. "She leaves an incomparable legacy and will be profoundly missed."



In the sketch, James Bond, played by Craig, collected Her Majesty from Buckingham Palace and escorted her into a helicopter, from which a stunt double dressed like The Queen jumped out and parachuted into the Olympic Stadium, where the real royal then appeared.



The Queen's death prompted an outpouring of tributes on Thursday evening. Among those was Sir Paul McCartney who simply tweeted, "God bless Queen Elizabeth II, May she rest in peace, Long live The King."



Theatre mogul Andrew Lloyd Webber joined mourners gathered outside Buckingham Palace. Holding a bunch of flowers, he said in a video obtained by Page Six: "She is the most extraordinary ambassador for everything... All she has done is to be something positive for the world and there will never be anybody (like her)."



On The Late Late Show with James Corden, the talk show host opened Thursday's episode by calling The Queen "a guiding light" and "a shining example of leadership" whose life's work will never be repeated.



"She is the only queen most of us have ever known. We viewed her as immortal and an essential part of the fabric of our world," he continued. "She represented good in this world, living a life of honour, a life dedicated to service, dedicated to bettering the lives of others. It's always felt as if she was there for all of us."



Speaking to Extra at the New York premiere of her docuseries Gutsy, former U.S. First Lady Hillary Clinton said of the late monarch, "I found her to be impressive and admirable, and also fun because I got to spend time with her. She was a great conversationalist... I was privileged to know her, but I feel so grateful that her life meant so much to so many."



The Queen is succeeded by her son, King Charles III. He is expected to give his first televised address on Friday evening.