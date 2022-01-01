The Crown to pause production 'out of respect' for Queen Elizabeth II

The Crown creator Peter Morgan has revealed that production is expected to pause following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.



The creator and writer has confirmed that filming on season six of the Netflix historical drama, which depicts the reign of Her Majesty, will likely pause "out of respect" to the monarch following her death on Thursday.



"The Crown is a love letter to her and I've nothing to add, for now, just silence and respect. I expect we will stop filming out of respect too," Morgan confirmed to Deadline's Baz Bamigboye via email. Netflix officials have yet to comment.



Stephen Daldry, who directed some of the episodes in the first two seasons, previously told the journalist back in 2016 that production would stop if The Queen passed away during the show's run.



"None of us know when that time will come but it would be right and proper to show respect to the Queen. It would be a simple tribute and a mark of respect. She's a global figure and it's what we should do," he shared. "She's an extraordinary woman and people will be upset."



Claire Foy, Olivia Colman and Imelda Staunton have played The Queen at various stages of her life throughout the series.



Staunton will make her debut in the role when season five premieres in November. Season six will conclude the show.



The monarch passed away at her Balmoral estate in Scotland at the age of 96.



She is succeeded by her son, King Charles III, who is expected to give his first televised address on Friday evening.