Aldis Hodge hopes to please fans with Black Adam

Aldis Hodge wants to satisfy fans with his portrayal of Hawkman in 'Black Adam'.

The 35-year-old star will play the superhero in the upcoming DC Extended Universe (DCEU) film and revealed that he is determined to get his performance right.

Speaking to reporters at the unveiling of a new trailer for the film, Aldis said: "I mean, because there is a lot history to figure out where to start with this character, and for me and for what we did, talking to Jaume (Collet-Serra, director) about what the direction on the narrative was, it really came down to what we know and love as fans.

"But then also, how it works and to where we find them with 'Black Adam' in this space, I can't give away the cookies and the detail. Everybody's got a recorder, so I ain't going to say nothing. I'm going to just say, where we start is, it's a great place for people who know and love what this is."

'Black Adam' will be led by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Aldis is confident that the film, slated for release next month, will be the start of a successful franchise.

He said: "So if you're a fan, you're going to get what you want. You're going to get what you need. If you're not a fan, if you don't know anything about this, you're going to get everything you need to know to learn about what this is, and you're going to become a fan.

"So for me, they started this character and this team in the exact right spot for making this whole thing just take off."