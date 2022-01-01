Taylor Swift: 'It would be a privilege to direct a movie'

Taylor Swift says it would be a "privilege" to direct a feature film.

The 32-year-old singer/songwriter - who screened her short 'All Too Well' at the Toronto Film Festival - admitted she aspires to direct a movie but said it would have to be a special project.

During an In Conversation With... appearance at the festival, she said: "If it were the right thing, it would be such a privilege...

"I will always want to tell human stories about human emotion."

Referring to female directors she admires, including Nora Ephron, Chloe Zhao and Greta Gerwig, she said: "It’s really beautiful that we’re in a place where the idea of a female filmmaker doesn’t make you roll your eyes or think as skeptically as it once was."

And, Taylor revealed that she learned about directing from her own music videos.

She explained: "I didn’t go to film school. I’ve been on the set of around 60 music videos and I’ve learned a lot from that process. But when I did it on my own [with her first music video for 'The Man'], I really began to learn everything, because you have to.

"It was always a part of the process, establishing visuals. The more responsibility I took on, the happier I was."

Taylor was at TIFF to screen her short film 'All Too Well', which stars Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien as a couple falling in love and then breaking up.

She said: "You can tell a lot about people based on how they fight. She feels out of place and he feels unequipped to handle that."