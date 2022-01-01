NEWS Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari wed Newsdesk Share with :





Josh Duhamel reportedly wed his fiancée Audra Mari over the weekend.



Editors at DailyMail.com have reported that the actor and model tied the knot at the Olivet Lutheran Church in Fargo, North Dakota on Saturday.



Josh was pictured wearing a classic tuxedo, while Audra looked stunning in a white dress with dramatic sleeves and flowing train.



The newlyweds also posed for photographers in a vintage red convertible car.



Representatives for Josh and Audra have not yet commented.



However, reporters at TMZ claimed that following the wedding, the couple headed to Duffy's Tavern to toast the nuptials with some friends.



And while the Transformers star hasn't discussed his big day as yet, he gushed over the former Miss World America during an interview for Entertainment Tonight in February.



"She's an awesome girl, (and) she's perfect for me," he smiled. "We're both from North Dakota and I think there's a commonality that we have. She's great."



Josh and Audra, 28, started dating in late 2019 and got engaged in January.



The 49-year-old was previously married to Fergie, with whom he shares a nine-year-old son named Axl.