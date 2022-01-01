Prince Harry calls Windsor Castle 'lonely place' without Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Harry has described Windsor Castle as a "lonely place" without his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The monarch passed away at the age of 96 at her Balmoral residence in Scotland on Thursday afternoon.

Following the sad news, Harry stepped out with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, as well as his brother Prince William and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, to greet the public and view tributes at the castle on Saturday.

In a video obtained by The Sun, Harry indicated that he was very much missing his grandmother.

"It's a lonely place up there now without her," Harry said, before gesturing to the building. "Whichever room she was in, you felt her presence throughout."

Over the weekend, William also released a statement in which he honoured his grandmother's memory.

"On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute. So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign," he wrote. "I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen's wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade...She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life. I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real."

William concluded his message by noting that he will honour The Queen's memory by "supporting my father, The King, in every way I can".

Charles III was officially proclaimed King at a ceremony held at St James's Palace in London on Saturday.

The Queen's funeral is set to take place on 19 September.