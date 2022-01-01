Is Daniel Craig a detective like Benoit Blanc? Knives Out 2 cast played murder mystery games

The cast of 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' played murder mystery games on days off from filming the sequel.

Janelle Monáe - who plays tech entrepreneur Cassandra 'Andi' Brand in the follow-up to Rian Johnson's 2019 whodunnit - has revealed that as they were filming amid the COVID-19 lockdowns, she and her co-stars would have murder mystery nights on their hotel's roof.

She told Deadline: “I literally host murder mystery parties at my house and dress up for fun.

“This guy."

Janelle said director Rian “would leave handwritten, medieval-style notes under our hotel room door saying, ‘You’re invited…’”

However, lead star Daniel Craig confessed he's not quite up to the standards of his detective alter ego Benoit Blanc when solving mysteries.

He said: “Everybody played this game.

“I’m a very good actor."

The former James Bond quipped: “I was just there for the fun of the game. My game plan was basically just to look like the bad guy all of the time.”

The 'No Time To Die' star recently confessed he forgot how to do his Benoit accent.

The 54-year-old star spent months working with a dialect coach perfecting the sleuth's Kentucky drawl once again.

He said: "I went away to work with an accent coach for three or four months before we started shooting. I'd forgotten the accent, and I didn't want to do a pastiche. I wanted to make it as grounded and as anchored in reality as possible."

Daniel continued: "How the f*** do we take something that caught people's imagination and made them talk about murder mysteries, and do it again without it becoming a pastiche of itself?"

The original 'Knives Out' film was a hit when it was released in 2019 and director Rian suggested that he prefers Craig's character to have an element of mystery surrounding him.

He said of the new movie: "There's definitely more Blanc, but it's not very interesting to me, the notion of building out Benoit's life.

"Like with Poirot and Miss Marple, what's fun is how the elements of Benoit's character reveal themselves through his act of solving each one of these mysteries."

Having starred as 007 in five films, Daniel admits that he has no fear about turning 'Knives Out' into a successful franchise of its own.

He explained: "I've spent the past 15 years of my life trying to do that in a franchise, so I'm not afraid of it.

"If you've got the right people in the room and the right talent, then you can do it. Rian's a genius writer and doesn't want to repeat (himself). Neither do we want to let people down, we want audiences to enjoy the world that we created in the first one and believe in this one."