Anna Kendrick rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in elevator

Anna Kendrick was rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in an elevator over the weekend.



The Pitch Perfect actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share that she and six other people became stranded in the lift while on their way to an appearance to promote her new film Alice, Darling at the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada on Sunday.



"Ah, the classic 'I'm behind schedule at this film festival because I had to be rescued from an elevator' excuse #TIFF22," she wrote in the caption.



In the clip, Anna documented the experience in the elevator, from pretending to ration water and food, to comically "vibing" for the camera while everyone else was trying to remain calm.



And as firefighters lowered a ladder into the elevator, Anna joked that she was pleased she wore a long skirt that day.



"It's a good thing I'm not wearing a short skirt today," the 37-year-old laughed. "The Lord said to me, choose a long skirt, Anna."



After everyone was rescued from the elevator, Anna stopped to pose for a photo with the firefighters.



"I'm in love with every single one of you," she quipped.



And shortly after the star posted the video, a number of her friends were quick to comment on the ordeal.



"I love u and this scary AF (as f**k) docu-series," wrote actress Brittany Snow, while director Paul Feig posted, "Oh my god! Anna! You are a rockstar."