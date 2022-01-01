Drew Barrymore will 'always love' ex-boyfriend Justin Long

Drew Barrymore is "really grateful" for her relationship with her ex-boyfriend Justin Long.

The Charlie's Angels actress and the Dodgeball star, who appeared in the rom-com Going the Distance together, dated on and off between 2008 and 2010.

The former couple remains friends, with Drew becoming emotional during Justin's appearance on her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, on Monday.

"We laughed so much, like that was so much a part of our connection was that we love funny people, we enjoy laughing at all times... I will always love you so much. You were so important to me. I really am, I'm really grateful. I feel like we've been through so much together," she gushed. "When we used to talk and FaceTime I was always like, 'You know I've really grown up Justin.' I always wanted to prove to you what a different person I was then when we dated."

Drew went on to recall how she and Justin had "so much fun" when they were together.

"We were more hedonistic. A little more immature. We would get together, we would break up. There was chaos, it was hella fun," the 47-year-old smiled, to which Justin laughed: "Fun chaos, well yeah, most hedonism is fun."

And the 44-year-old acknowledged that he will always have a soft spot for Drew too.

"I love that we maintained our love because I know for my end it will never go away," he insisted. "I love you always. I am glad that we are able to still have that. I mean that. I'll always love you."

Drew, who shares two daughters with ex-husband Will Kopelman, is currently single, while Justin is dating Kate Bosworth.