Vanessa Hudgens plans to dish on 'life-changing' relationships in future memoir

Vanessa Hudgens won't discuss her "life-changing" relationships until she decides to writes her memoir.

The Second Act actress dated her High School Musical co-star Zac Efron from 2005 until 2010 and was in a relationship with actor Austin Butler from 2011 until 2020.

While Vanessa tends to keep details of her personal life under wraps, in an interview for the latest issue of Nylon magazine, she shared that she plans to pen an "amazing" book one day.

"The public only sees so much. I've also been through two very long life-changing relationships, and no one really knows what happened except for me," she said. "When I write my memoir, it'll be amazing."

Last year, Vanessa confirmed she was dating baseball player Cole Tucker, whom she met at a "celebrity meditation Zoom group" set up by Joe Jonas during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I'm not going to call it a celebrity Zoom, but it was a Zoom meditation group that Joe Jonas put together, yes," the 33-year-old explained. "I did not expect it at all. I don't think if I entered a meditation Zoom, I'd be like, 'This is where I'll meet my person.' I just showed up and I was like, 'Who the f**k is that?'"

Elsewhere in the conversation, Vanessa revealed that she hopes to have children in the next couple of years.

"I always thought that around 36, 37 is when I would want to have kids, and that still plays. I don't feel panicked about it," she added.