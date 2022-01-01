Kourtney Kardashian taking break from IVF treatments: 'It was a lot'

Kourtney Kardashian took a break from in vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatments to focus on her wedding to Travis Barker.

During the first season of The Kardashians, which debuted earlier this year, the reality TV star and Blink-182 drummer made no secret of their desire to have a baby together.

But while Kourtney started undergoing IVF, in an interview for WSJ. Magazine published on Monday, she revealed that she has since hit pause on the process.

"We started an IVF journey, but I stopped," she stated. "It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married."

In an episode of her family's latest reality TV show, Kourtney shared that she and Travis undertook a Panchakarma cleanse which involved them abstaining from exercise, sex, and caffeine for a week in a bid to boost fertility.

"It's to reset your body," the 43-year-old explained of the cleanse. "You do all of that - and it's cleaning out (the toxins from) your tissues. And then you go into this spa and do treatments every day for four hours. Everything is very ritualistic and has a purpose, and it's fascinating. I was doing it mostly for cleansing my body (in preparation to) hopefully have a baby."

Kourtney and Travis confirmed they were dating in January 2021 and officially tied the knot in May.

The Poosh founder shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, seven, with ex-partner Scott Disick, while Travis is dad to Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, from his marriage to Shanna Moakler.