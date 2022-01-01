AnnaSophia Robb weds

AnnaSophia Robb has married Trevor Paul.

Earlier this month, The Carrie Diaries actress took to Instagram to share a series of photos of her and her fiancé at a registry office.

On Monday, AnnaSophia returned to the platform to confirm she and Trevor had tied the knot over the weekend.

"Just the beginning...AHHHH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" the 28-year-old wrote in the caption.

And in an Instagram Stories post, AnnaSophia added: "The absolute most wonderful day of my life."

She didn't share any further details about the ceremony or venue.

For the nuptials, the star wore a custom-made Danielle Frankel dress with a corset top and flowing skirt, while Trevor opted for a classic blue suit.

Following the happy news, a number of AnnaSophia's celebrity friends were quick to send her congratulatory messages.

"HUGE congrats, Anna. So, so happy for you!" wrote Tan France, while Reese Witherspoon added: "OH MY STARS!!! So happy for you both."

AnnaSophia started dating Trevor back in 2019.