Meghan Markle's podcast on hold for Queen Elizabeth II mourning period

Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast has been put on hold during Queen Elizabeth II’s mourning period.



After the Queen of England died on 8 September at her Balmoral estate aged 96, The Duchess of Sussex’s much-talked about podcast went on hiatus.



A message on the podcast’s home page explains, “New episodes of Archetypes will be paused during the official mourning period for Her Majesty The Queen.”



The official mourning period will last from until 26 September - one week after the Queen’s funeral.



Traditionally, the mourning period for an English monarch lasts 12 days after their death, but King Charles III requested that an extension be enacted.



Meghan - wife of the late Queen’s grandson Prince Harry - debuted the podcast on Spotify last month.