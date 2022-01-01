Daniel Craig wants to make another Knives Out movie

Daniel Craig is keen to keep making 'Knives Out' movies.

The 54-year-old actor has reprised the role of detective Benoit Blanc for 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' and Daniel is eager to keep working with director Rian Johnson.

He told Variety: "If he keeps writing them, I’ll keep doing them. That’s what makes it easy then, he’s such a wonderful writer that it’s there on the page for me to do."

'A Knives Out Mystery' is largely separate from the 2019 original, 'Knives Out'. And Rian is keen to keep surprising his audience in the coming years.

He explained: "Part of the fun of these things is the idea that they’re not sequels, they’re completely new books and they’re completely new stories.

"To me, the idea for the next one - and I’m going to try to stay in this state of mind as I write it - it’s not about trying to top the previous one, it’s about just trying to create something that surprises us and thus hopefully will surprise the audience and thus delight the audience."

Meanwhile, Rian recently revealed that 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' became "slightly bigger" in scale than he originally planned.

The director wrote and helmed the original 'Knives Out' movie, and he admits that the follow-up project is distinctly different in terms of tone and scale.

Rian - who also helmed 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' in 2017 - said: "It had a very different narrative gambit to it in that it was trying something different and unique, and tonally, I was going to go where the characters led me. Which, given the characters in the movie, ended up to a slightly bigger place."