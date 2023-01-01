Hugh Jackman's The Music Man revival to end run

Hugh Jackman has confirmed the revival of The Music Man will end its run in January.



The latest version of the musical, which features Jackman as con man Harold Hill and Sutton Foster as his love interest Marian, began previews last December and officially opened in February at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City.



But while speaking to reporters at the Toronto International Film Festival for the premiere of his new film The Son on Monday, Jackman announced that The Music Man will wrap up on 1 January 2023.



"January 1 is going to be the last show. So, we've got another three and a half months. So, if you haven't seen it, please come and see," he shared. "I love it. I love the cast. I love everything about the show. The audiences have been incredible and I'm going to be sad."



And on Tuesday, producer Kate Horton issued a statement thanking the cast and crew for their hard work.



"We are so proud of our extraordinary company, led by Hugh and Sutton, for their tireless work in bringing joy to our audiences night after night. I am thrilled that Hugh and Sutton will continue to create their unique magic to the stage right through to the end of 2022 so that we can properly close out what has been a triumphant year for our entire industry," she said. "Most of all, we are endlessly grateful for the faith and support of our audiences, whose love affair with our show has weathered even the most complicated circumstances a global pandemic could throw our way. We wish this ride could last forever but, alas, all good things must come to an end."



The production was nominated for six prizes at the 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical.