Drew Barrymore thanked Britney Spears for not having sit-down dinner at her wedding

Drew Barrymore was pleased Britney Spears didn't have a sit-down dinner at her wedding earlier this year.

In June, the Toxic hitmaker tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Sam Asghari at her home in Los Angeles, with Drew, Madonna, Donatella Versace, and Selena Gomez among the celebrity guests.

When asked about the nuptials during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, the star revealed that she loved how Britney decided to forgo a meal as part of the event.

"It was intimate, it was fairy tale-ish, it was very sweet. It was, you know - there was no press. It was the way she wanted to do it. I also thanked her for not having a sit-down dinner. God, do I hate sit-down dinners!" she exclaimed.

Jimmy then questioned, "What are you talking about?" to which Drew explained: "Guess what, we all got dressed up. We all want to dance, and we want to hang out."

The talk show host then noted that she isn't a big fan of sit-down dinners in general.

"They always separate you, like, 'We're gonna force you into a new social endeavour.' The person you came with that you want to hang out with is over there. 'Why did you do that?!' And now, let's eat some bizarre food that you didn't choose. And... and... and I hate it!" the 47-year-old fired, before adding: "They did the ceremony, she got right to the dance party, we had the best time, and I was like, 'Thank you!'"