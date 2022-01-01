Princess Anne spent Queen Elizabeth's II last 24 hours of life with her

Princess Anne shared on Tuesday that she spent the Queen’s last 24 hours of life with her.

In a 13 September Instagram post on the Royal Family's official account, Queen Elizabeth II’s only daughter revealed that the pair were together when the Sovereign died.

The Queen passed away on 8 September in her Balmoral Castle at the age of 96.

“I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life. It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys,” the Princess Royal wrote. “Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting. We will all share unique memories.”

Anne, 72, also thanked those supporting the British royals after the Queen’s death.

“I offer my thanks to each and every one who share our sense of loss. We may have been reminded how much of her presence and contribution to our national identity we took for granted,” she continued. “I am also so grateful for the support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles as he accepts the added responsibilities of The Monarch.”

She concluded the post: “To my mother, the Queen, thank you.”