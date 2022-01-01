Glenn Close pulls out of San Sebastian International Film Festival over 'family emergency'

Glenn Close has cancelled her San Sebastian International Film Festival appearance over a family emergency.

Deadline reported on Tuesday that the Fatal Attraction star will no longer preside over the film festival competition jury or attend the festival this year.

“I deeply regret that I will not be able to take part in the Festival as there has been a family emergency for which I must stay home,” the 75-year-old actress said in a statement. “I apologise to the Festival, the Jury, the filmmakers, the Donostia honorees, and the festival audience, that I will not be there to celebrate with you all.”

Argentinian producer Matías Mosteirín will serve as the jury’s president in Glenn’s stead. French casting director and filmmaker Antoinette Boulat, Danish filmmaker Tea Lindeburg, Spanish writer Rosa Montero, Lesotho filmmaker Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese, and Icelandic director Hlynur Pálmason fill out the rest of the festival’s jury.