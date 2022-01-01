Kourtney Kardashian responds to criticism of her Boohoo sustainability ambassador role

Kourtney Kardashian has responded to the criticism she's received for collaborating with fast fashion label Boohoo as their sustainability ambassador.

Boohoo announced two new collections with the Poosh founder on 6 September, saying in a statement that their collaboration would “discover more about sustainability and style”.

After fans criticised Kourtney for helping the brand “greenwash” their endeavours, the reality TV star addressed the backlash.

“I went back and forth about doing this collection with @boohoo because the first thing I think about when I hear the words ‘fast fashion’ is that it’s bad for our planet,” Kourtney wrote on Instagram. “Boohoo approached me to be a sustainability ambassador, and though I knew it would get backlash because the two just don’t go hand in hand, I thought about the fact that fast fashion, or the fashion industry in general, isn’t going anywhere. I thought about the attention this collaboration would bring to people who may otherwise have no idea about the impacts of fast fashion on our planet.”

She claimed bringing attention to Boohoo’s less environmentally friendly actions was her original plan.

“I thought about how pushing Boohoo to make some initial changes and then holding them accountable to larger change would be impactful. It’s definitely making some noise which is exactly what I was hoping for,” the 43-year-old continued. “For someone who has done a fast fashion line collaboration in the past, which didn't get backlash because I was not calling attention to trying to make better changes, I feel proud about doing it with intention and purpose.”