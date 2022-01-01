Ryan Reynolds undergoes 'potentially lifesaving' colonoscopy to remove polyp

Doctors found Ryan Reynolds had “an extremely subtle polyp” when he and Rob McElhenney underwent colonoscopies for a charity drive.

The Welcome To Wrexham co-stars, who co-own Welsh soccer club Wrexham A.F.C, filmed the procedure for a colon cancer awareness campaign.

Once a person turns 45, they should have a colonoscopy every few years.

During 45-year-old Ryan’s video, the actor shared that colonoscopies are a “stunningly effective” 30-minute “routine screening” that “could literally save your life”.

The purpose of the “simple step” is to detect potential sources of colon cancer and remove them. To show the process, Ryan let viewers in “on a camera being shoved up (his) ass”.

Dr Jon LaPook, who performed the procedure, found “an extremely subtle polyp” - small growths on the inner lining of the large intestine (colon) or rectum - on the right side of Ryan’s colon. The doctor said the detection was “potentially lifesaving” for Ryan since the Deadpool star had no symptoms.

The polyp was removed before it could turn into cancer.