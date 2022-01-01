Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid spotted looking close at party

Romance rumours surrounding Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are hotting up after the pair were spotted looking cosy at a party.

It's been claimed the 47-year-old movie star and the 27-year-old model have grown close in recent weeks, following Leonardo's split from fellow fashion star Camila Morrone, 25.

The two were seen in public for the first time in New York on Monday, talking into each other's ears at a bash thrown by Leonardo's friends Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol at Casa Cipriani.

The sighting comes after intense speculation surrounding the famous pair, with sources revealing they're not quite dating yet but are enjoying one another's company.

"They are getting to know each other," a source told People.

"Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi," another insider said.

A third source added: "They've been seen hanging out with groups of people. It's only been a few weeks since the split. Since then, he's been hanging out with friends and family."

Leonardo is infamous for never dating anyone over the age of 25.

Previously, Gigi was in a relationship with Zayn Malik, with whom she shares a two-year-old daughter named Khai.