The Crown star Claire Foy 'honoured' to play Queen Elizabeth II

The Crown star Claire Foy has paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The British monarch passed away last Thursday at the age of 96, ending a reign of more than 70 years.

While making an appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival on Tuesday to promote her new film Women Talking, Claire called it an "honour" to have portrayed the royal on two seasons of the Netflix drama series The Crown.

"I think that she was an incredible monarch," the 38-year-old told the BBC. "She united people and she was a massive symbol of continuity and dignity and grace.

"My main feeling is just thinking about her as a mother and a grandmother and a great-grandmother, really, and I'm very honoured to have been a teeny tiny, small part of her story."

Olivia Colman played The Queen in seasons three and four of The Crown, while Imelda Staunton is to take over the role for the upcoming fifth and sixth seasons.

Season five of the show is still scheduled to air in November, but production on season six has been halted out of respect for the monarch following her death.

The Queen's funeral is to take place on Monday.